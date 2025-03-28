Gary Busey To Appear In Court For Arraignment | Opening Statements Podcast

In this episode, Julie Grant discusses several pressing topics, including Actor Gary Busey, who is set to appear in court for an arraignment regarding charges of sexual misconduct. Additionally, an OnlyFans model has been accused of murder after the victim allegedly requested to be wrapped “like a mummy.” The episode also covers the ongoing search for missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki. Plus, one year after Riley Strain vanished and was found dead, a new lawsuit has been filed against his fraternity.

