PODCAST: A father bludgeoned to death. A confession by his sons, Alex and Derek King. But did family friend Ricky Chavis play a role in this brutal murder? The boys’ confession is called into question after the discovery that Ricky is a pedophile who was after Alex. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original true crime series Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan, which examines the cases and verdicts that may not be as clear-cut as initially thought.