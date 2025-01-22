Has The Prosecution Proven Its Case Against Natalie Cochran? | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 12:49 PM, January 22, 2025
As the prosecution prepares to rest its case-in-chief, Julie Grant’s top story examines whether they’ve proven Natalie Cochran poisoned her husband. This episode also explores the TikTok legal battle, a new Susan Smith call released, and two critical hearings this week in Bryan Kohberger’s murder case.

This episode of Opening Statements with Julie Grant is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Jim Broyles and Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

