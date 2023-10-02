Opening statements banner

Hours-long search where Morphew remains were found: What we know

Posted at 10:02 PM, October 1, 2023

By: Claire Lavezzorio , Landon Haaf

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Chaffee County and Saguache County sheriff’s offices, conducted an hours-long search Friday in a remote area of Saguache County near Moffat that was connected to the investigation into Suzanne Morphew’s death.

Colorado State Patrol hazardous materials vehicles were seen during a law enforcement search Friday, Sept. 29 in the area where Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found a week prior. (Scripps News Denver)

The search was done “in the area where Morphew’s remains were found,” according to a brief release from the CBI.

Morphew, who lived in Chaffee County, went missing in May of 2020. Remains located in Saguache County on Sept. 22 were confirmed to be hers on Sept. 27.

Investigators say Morphew’s remains were found in a shallow grave and identified through dental records, sources told Scripps News Denver.

The Friday afternoon release from CBI was scant on other information, but the Scripps News Denver crew on the ground gathered some exclusive details about the search.

CBI investigators were seen placing orange flags, as well as what appeared to be yellow evidence markers, throughout the area. Some of those flags were placed within about 50 yards of the county road that runs north-to-south through the field. The search area extended to within feet of the roadway.
An excavator and hazardous materials vehicles were involved in the search early Friday.

A CSP trooper told Scripps News Denver that Friday was the first time the agency had been out to that particular location outside of Moffat.

A separate Friday bulletin from the CBI said the search continues for Edna Quintana, a 55-year-old woman who was last seen in the town of Saguache in May of this year. That release said investigators do not believe Quintana’s and Morphew’s disappearances are related.

More In:

Related Stories

Suzanne Morphew

Authorities search site where Suzanne Morphew’s remains found

Investigators say Suzanne Morphew’s remains were found in a shallow grave and identified through dental records near Moffat, Colorado. More

booking photo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard on a large monitor in studio

Gypsy Rose Blanchard To Receive Parole in December

Gypsy Rose Blanchard pleaded guilty to conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her mother, Dee Dee, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. More

split screen showing charlotte sena on one side and callahan walsh on the other

‘Why We Do What We Do’: Callahan Walsh Reacts After Missing Girl Found

Callahan Walsh explained why Charlotte Sena's family's fast actions after she disappeared may have led to her safe return. More

TRENDING

LIVE: Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins: ‘Take Care of Maya’ Trial
Charlotte Sena
Charlotte Sena

LATEST NEWS

LIVE: Kowalski v. Johns Hopkins: ‘Take Care of Maya’ Trial
Charlotte Sena
Johnathan Quiles in court
Logan Clegg is escorted into court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Federal agency sues Chipotle after manager yanks off employee's hijab
Civil fraud trial against Donald Trump set to begin in New York
Raiders' defensive end Chandler Jones arrested