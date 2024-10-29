‘I didn’t start it’: Stephan Sterns talks about Madeline Soto

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Court TV) — New documents reveal the mounting evidence prosecutors have gathered against Stephan Sterns and the role his parents played in the investigation that has him facing a potential death sentence.

Court TV obtained more than 500 pages of documents and a jail phone call Stephan placed to his father as he sits behind bars awaiting trial. Stephan is charged with murdering his girlfriend’s daughter — 13-year-old Madeline Soto — and sexually abusing her for years before her death. Madeline was reported missing on Feb. 26 and her body was found days later on March 1. During the investigation into her disappearance, police found more than 1,500 disturbing videos and images depicting Madeline involved in sexual acts on his phone.

The newly released documents reveal that police added covert surveillance devices to cars belonging to Stephan and Madeline’s mother, Jennifer Soto. Investigators also received warrants for data from a Fitbit device that Stephan wore. The data showed that Stephan went to his father’s storage unit using Jennifer’s car on Feb. 28. Cadaver dogs sent to the storage facility did not alert to any scent but handlers did note a “change in behavior” in front of the unit.

Stephan’s father, Chris Sterns, denied knowing his son was at the storage unit and told police that his son was not supposed to have access to the facility. Chris further turned in a computer tower, hard drive and two USB drives he found that belonged to Stephan. Police said they found more than 35,000 images of child pornography on one of the disks, but none featured Madeline. Police said they were unable to find any items of evidentiary value inside the unit.

During a jail phone call in May, Chris asked Stephan about the trip to the storage unit. “I had wanted to grab a few things, get my ducks in a row, be prepared for whatever was coming,” Stephan said. “But I couldn’t find what I was looking for.” Chris did not ask any follow-up questions. Stephan told his parents, “Obviously there’s concerns that they’re artificially inflating everything as high as they can possibly do it,” but never denied any of the allegations against him in the phone call. “I never would have wanted her gone for any reason,” he said.

When Stephan’s father asked him directly about the last day he saw Madeline alive, he responded, “It was shaping up to be a great week and a great visit. There was no reason for anything to happen that happened.” Chris pushed, saying he and Stephan’s mother, Debra Sterns, “are at a loss for understanding how this came about.” Stephan replied simply, “Well, I didn’t start it.” Stephan declined to offer any further explanation, noting the advice of his attorney was to “keep my mouth shut until the trial starts.”

Additional investigative reports reveal that during conversations with police, Debra referred to her son as a “monster” and accused Jennifer of knowing what was happening to Madeline for years. In interviews with police, Jennifer consistently denied having any idea her daughter was being abused, though she admitted that she allowed Madeline to sleep with Stephan in his bed. Police noted in their investigative notes that Jennifer had made “numerous contradictory statements” and was also inconsistent about her whereabouts. Jennifer has not been charged with any crimes in relation to the case.

Though Stephan faces a potential death sentence if he’s convicted, he remains focused on the present day in the call with his father. He noted that he had “the world’s (expletive) birthday present,” since he was behind bars when he turned 38 on April 25 and asked his father to deposit more money into his commissary.