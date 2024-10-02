Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

‘I excel at everything’: Sarah Boone tries to get interrogation tossed

Posted at 9:38 AM, October 2, 2024
ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — With less than a week before her murder trial is scheduled to begin, Sarah Boone will appear in court on Wednesday as she and her ninth attorney try to get key evidence in the case thrown out.

Sarah Boone is seen speaking to detectives in a recorded interrogation at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. (FL 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office)

Boone faces a life sentence if she’s convicted of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr.

Torres was found dead, zipped inside a suitcase inside the couple’s apartment after a night of drinking in Feb. 2020.

Key evidence in the prosecution’s case against Boone is a two-hour recorded interrogation that Boone did with detectives at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 25, 2020. Boone, who did not ask for an attorney at any point during the conversation, repeatedly insists to deputies that Torres’ death was an accident that happened while the couple was playing a game of hide-and-seek. At one point in the recording, Boone tells the detectives, “I excel at everything,” as she tries to explain her position.

But those claims run contrary to the defense that Boone’s attorney, James Owens, now says he plans to present at her trial. Owens told Judge Michael Kraynick that he plans to argue that Boone acted in self-defense the night of Torres’ death, in part because she suffers from battered spouse syndrome.

In the defense motion arguing for the interrogation to be suppressed, Owens says that Boone’s Miranda warning was incorrectly read and, as a result, the entire recording should be tossed as evidence. Prosecutors deny that any part of the questioning was improper.

A defense motion requesting that Boone be given access to professional hairstyling and makeup for the trial is also expected to be addressed at Wednesday’s hearing.

The hearing begins at 3 p.m. and will be streamed live on CourtTV.com.

