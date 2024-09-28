Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Sarah Boone's Defense Argues Her Miranda Rights Not Read Properly

Sarah Boone was in court for a hearing filled with technical difficulties. Boone's defense attorneys argue that her Miranda Rights were not read properly. Toby Madden and Bree Kuhn were both convicted of murder in their respective trials. (9/27/24) MORE

Bree Kuhn

Verdict Reached in Killed While Calling 911 Trial

Sarah Boone sits in court during a hearing

Sarah Boone's Attorney: 'We're Doing the Best We Can'

Friend: Madden Said He'd Cut Off Victim's Head & Put it in Mom's Lap

text messages are projected onto a screen

Victim Sent Texts Before He Was Killed: 'She's Crazy as Hell'

Collin Turner is seen speaking to police on bodycam

Bodycam: Collin Turner Told Police, 'I Don't Trust [Bree Kuhn] With the Kids'

splitscreen of a close up image of a knife blade and a defendant sitting at a table

Stabbed 55 Times Murder Trial: Jury Sees Murder Weapon Up Close

Blonde young woman with hair in a bun and a white blouse cries in court.

'Bastard!': Courtroom Outburst in Gallery As Autopsy Photos Shown

Collin Turner outside of his home talking to police

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bodycam Footage of Second Call

Bree Kuhn in kitchen talking to police officer

Killed While Calling 911 Trial: Bodycam Captures Response to Call

Bree Kuhn & Collin Turner

Couple's Fight Turns Deadly After Multiple 911 Calls

splitscreen of an elderly female witness on the stand wearing a prison uniform and the male defendant sitting at the defendant's table wearing a collared shirt

Toby Madden's Neighbor Says She was Scared of Him

Splitscreen of a female witness testifying and the male defendant hunched over sobbing

Defendant Sobs as Detective Testifies About Arriving at Crime Scene

