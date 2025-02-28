Trial & Error Sundays

IA v. Christopher Behal: ‘Visions of Violence’ Murder Trial

Posted at 12:31 PM, February 28, 2025
DAVENPORT, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man accused of murdering his girlfriend then crashing his vehicle while under the influence is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Christopher Behal allegedly murdered Taylor Escontrias in March 2024. Court documents accuse Behal of using “multiple dangerous weapons” to fatally assault Escontrias. He was taken to a hospital after crashing his vehicle into a light pole.

During a previous court hearing, a detective testified that while at the hospital, Behal requested a welfare check on his girlfriend because he had “visions of violence,” reported KLJB.

Authorities reportedly found Escontrias deceased at the couple’s home, along with a bat and screwdriver covered in blood. Behal has pleaded not guilty.

Behal is facing seven charges, including first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled to begin March 3 with jury selection.

