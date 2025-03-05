Jury Views Police Bodycam Video of Christopher Behal at Crash Site

The jury is shown police bodycam footage of Christopher Behal after crashing into a light pole. At the hospital, Behal asked police for a welfare check on his girlfriend, Taylor Escontrias, who was found stabbed and beaten to death. (3/5/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Sementilli Codefendant on Cross: ‘Like a Dummy I Went Along With It’

Birthday Party Murder Trial: Server Says Defendant Had One Glass of Wine

Leonard & Behal

Lt. Talks About Finding Taylor Escontrias' Body During Welfare Check

Christopher Behal Crash

Karen Read Hearing: Allegations of Jury Interference, Missing Evidence

Karen Read Defense: Commonwealth Intentionally Withheld Sally Port Video

Jeffrey Ferguson Trial: Jury Asks, Is Granted Additional Closing Arguments

Bryan Kohberger Case: DNA From Three People Found Under Victim's Fingernail

'Can You Make Sure She's Alive?': Behal Reports Visions of Beating Girlfriend

Victims' Mother Recounts Crash Caused By Marshella Chidester

Lead Prosecutor Steps Down From Courtney Clenney's Murder Trial

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

