‘Visions of Violence’ Murder Trial: Watch The Verdict!

A verdict is reached by the jury after less than two hours of deliberations in Christopher Behal's trial. Behal is accused of brutally murdering Taylor Escontrias before crashing his vehicle into a light pole. (3/11/25) MORE

Behal Verdict

prosecution gives argument in court

'Visions of Violence' Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal Closing Argument

defendant testifying in court

'Visions of Violence' Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Photo of Oliver Stratton

'It's Not Justice': Oliver Stratton's Parents React To Amy Weiss' Sentence

photo of monica sementilli and robert baker

'I Love You': Monica Sementilli's Jail Calls With Robert Baker

miranda corsette

Police: Teen Lured by Dating App, Killed & Dismembered by Florida Couple

Splitscreen: inmate on Zoom and a judge at the bench

Dale Warner Wants Tampering With Evidence Charge Dismissed

defendant with a goatee looks worried

Behal Prosecutor: 'Taylor's Blood is On the Defendant's Hands'

Bad Blood Shooting Trial

NH v. Jason Levesque: Bad Blood Shooting Trial

screenshot of a text message

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case of Judge Who Admitted He Shot His Wife

LA DA Mendenz Brothers

LA DA Hochman Says Menendez Brothers 'Have Not' Accepted Responsibility

behal cross examination

'According to Evidence': Behal Repeatedly Denies Remembering Attack

