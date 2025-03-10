Behal Says Last Memory is Talking to Girlfriend Before Waking In Hospital

On direct examination, defendant Christopher Behal said he and Taylor Escontrias spent the afternoon drinking vodka, and his last memory before waking up in a hospital was lying in bed talking to his girlfriend. (3/10/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

screenshot of a text message

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case of Judge Who Admitted He Shot His Wife

LA DA Mendenz Brothers

LA DA Hochman Says Menendez Brothers 'Have Not' Accepted Responsibility

behal cross examination

'According to Evidence': Behal Repeatedly Denies Remembering Attack

christopher behal testifies

Behal Says Last Memory is Talking to Girlfriend Before Waking In Hospital

Judge addresses Victor Rivera

Bad Breakup Murder Trial: Victor Rivera Sentenced

Victor Rivera addresses court

'My Words Will Never Be Enough': Victor Rivera Addresses Court

Matt Champagne's daughter addresses court.

Victims' Family To Victor Rivera: 'You're A Disgusting, Selfish Coward'

woman interviewed plus photo of tank

Dee Warner's Friend: Police Knew About Tank Before Body Was Found

Photo of menendez brothers

Teen Accused of Killing Mom Allegedly Inspired By Menendez Series

Rex Conner and photo of Lori Vallow Daybell

Rex Conner: 'My Expectations of Lori [Daybell] Are Very Low'

graphic image promoting a TV show

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 4: 'Racial Tension'

young-ish make defendant with a goatee and an olive-colored shirt and tie

'Visions of Violence' Defendant Christopher Behal Says He Won't Testify

MORE VIDEOS