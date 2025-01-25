Idaho Student Murders DNA Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in their home in November 2022, sparking a high-profile investigation. DNA evidence became a key factor in the case, with investigators linking DNA found at the crime scene to suspect Bryan Kohberger. This connection was established through forensic genealogy, comparing DNA to a public ancestry database. Vinnie Politan examines the meticulous process and its role in identifying Kohberger.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

