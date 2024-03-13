Idaho’s Supreme Court denies Bryan Kohberger’s request to hear appeal

Posted at 9:10 AM, March 13, 2024 and last updated 11:56 AM, March 13, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BOISE, Idaho (Court TV) — Idaho’s Supreme Court has denied Bryan Kohberger’s appeal request to dismiss charges against him, according to court documents obtained by Court TV.

Bryan Kohberger in Court

Bryan Kohberger attends a pre-trial hearing to discuss his defense’s motion to dismiss the indictment on October 26, 2023. (Court TV)

Lawyers for the accused quadruple murderer asked the state’s highest court to step in on a previous decision made by Latah County District Court Judge John Judge, who ruled not to dismiss Kohberger’s grand jury indictment.

In the same order, Idaho’s Supreme Court granted their request to seal the defense’s motion for permission to appeal from interlocutory orders.

Kohberger is accused in the Nov. 2022 deaths of four University of Idaho students. The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found in an off-campus rental home.

WATCH | ‘The Case Against Bryan Kohberger’ | A Court TV Original Special

He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, which the judge entered not guilty pleas to after Kohberger chose to stand silent at his arraignment last year.

Kohberger’s case is due back in court on May 14 for a hearing on a defense motion to move the trial out of Latah County and bring in an outside jury pool. A trial date has not been set, although prosecutors have requested the trial be held in 2025.

