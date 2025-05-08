Judge allows Bryan Kohberger’s family to attend murder trial

BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — A judge ruled family members of defendant Bryan Kohberger will be allowed to remain in the courtroom throughout the duration of his murder trial, despite the state’s plans to call some family members to testify.

Kohberger will stand trial in Boise this summer, charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen.

Typically, witnesses are excluded from the courtroom during a trial and are only present to appear for their own testimony to undergo questioning on the stand. Exceptions are made for victims and their immediate family members, and in this case, also for family members of the defendant.

In his ruling, Judge Steven Hippler shed light on the role Kohberger’s family is expected to play in the trial. He says their testimony “is very narrow and is not necessarily tied to the testimony of other witnesses.”

The goal of excluding witnesses from the courtroom during trial is to ensure they do not change their testimony to prove or disprove something that was discussed in another witness’s testimony.

Hippler says Kohberger’s relatives were previously questioned, and those recordings “serve to protect against any attempt by the family members to mold their testimony based on how others testify before them.”

He also says the family members are likely already familiar with what testimony and evidence will be presented in the trial, so excluding them from the courtroom would “not necessarily prevent them from conforming their testimony.”

Kohberger faces a potential death penalty if convicted, despite several motions requesting to strike the death penalty in the case. Jury selection is set to start July 30 in Boise, with trial expected to begin August 11.

This story was originally written by Karen Lehr at Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.