Trial date set for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — The trial date has been set for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

The trial will start at the Ada County Courthouse beginning on August 11, 2025. Jury selection will begin July 30.

The trial is expected to last as long as November 7, 2025.

Kohberger is accused of fatally stabbing students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalvez in an off-campus home near the University of Idaho in November of 2022.

At Kohberger’s first Ada County court appearance on Sept. 26, the prosecution said they believed it would take them roughly a month and a half to present their case — the defense will need an additional four weeks.

RELATED | New judge sets expectations in case against Bryan Kohberger

According to the new court order, issued by Judge Steven Hippler, the state must respond to Kohberger’s challenge of the death penalty by Thursday, Oct. 10. A hearing on the motion will be held on November 7.

If a jury finds Kohberger guilty, the penalty phase of the trial could take an additional three weeks.

A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 15, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., and may continue into the next day.

Kohberger’s case began in Latah County, where the murders took place, but the trial was moved to Ada County after the defendant was granted a request on Sept. 12 to move the trial to ensure an unbiased jury could be selected.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.