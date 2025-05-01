Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Judge denies additional motion to strike death penalty in Kohberger case

Posted at 10:18 PM, April 30, 2025
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — The defense for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, has been denied an additional motion to strike the death penalty in the upcoming trial.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. A judge says defense attorneys for Kohberger, the man charged in the deaths of four University of Idaho students in late 2022, can resume phone surveys of potential jurors in the case. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

The defense argued in the motion that the discovery from the state has been “voluminous and unorganized,” which they say violates Kohberger’s right to due process because the defense hasn’t had time to “meaningfully review and investigate” the evidence.

In the same motion, the defense also tried to impose additional organizational requirements for the State’s discovery. Oral arguments on the motion were held at the April 9 hearing.

Judge Steven Hippler, in the ruling, said that the defendant “failed to show a discovery violation or due process violation,” therefore, the motion, as a whole, was denied.

Jury selection in Kohberger’s case will begin July 30, with the trial starting Aug. 11 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The trial is expected to take nearly three months to complete.

