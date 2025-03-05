Judge tells attorneys to stop being so secretive in Bryan Kohberger’s case

Posted at 1:38 PM, March 5, 2025
Associated Press Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge is warning attorneys to quit filing so many sealed documents in the murder case of a man accused in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger’s defense attorneys and prosecutors have made secrecy the norm rather than an exception, 4th District Judge Steven Hippler wrote in a court order on Monday.

man's mugshot

This Sept. 15, 2023 booking photo provided by the Ada County Jail shows Bryan Kohberger. (Ada County Jail)

“This runs counter to the public’s First Amendment rights to know what is going on in its courts,” Hippler wrote. He ordered the attorneys to use the least restrictive steps necessary to protect confidential information in the case, such as redacting some lines or using initials instead of an individual’s full name.

Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, students who were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home near their campus in Moscow, Idaho. When asked to enter a plea last year, Kohberger stood silent, prompting a judge to enter a not-guilty plea on his behalf. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted.

Hippler’s directive came as a flurry of new motions were filed ahead of the August trial, including a sealed defense motion to take the death penalty off the table that cited autism spectrum disorder.

Other sealed motions include one on whether the terms “psychopath” or “sociopath” can be used during the trial, and one from prosecutors about the presence of immediate family members in the courtroom during the trial. Some of the currently sealed documents will be redacted and made public, and others will remain sealed, the judge ruled.

Another document revealed DNA from three separate people was discovered under Mogen’s fingernails.

A trial is expected to begin Aug. 11 and last for more than three months.

More In:

Related Stories

Kohberger Case DNA
play button

Bryan Kohberger Case: DNA From Three People Found Under Victim’s Fingernail

A court filing in the case against Bryan Kohberger reveals a three person mixture in the DNA found underneath victim Madison Mogen's nails. More

male defendant in court
play button

Is Bryan Kohberger Autistic? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan considers if Bryan Kohberger's alleged Autism Spectrum Disorder might influence the death penalty if convicted in the Idaho student murders. More

wide overhead shot of a courtroom.
play button

Prosecutors Seek to Limit Kohberger Alibi Defense at Murder Trial

State says Bryan Kohberger should not be allowed to to offer alibi defense unless he takes the stand in his own defense at his murder... More

TOP STORIES

Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in Florida
Tanya Zuvers gives testimony