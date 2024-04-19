Bryan Kohberger: Investigators Used Video and GPS for Crime Timeline

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Authorities used surveillance video, GPS tracking and cellphone triangulation to figure out where the white Elantra was and how it matched up with Kohberger's cell phone data to put together a timeline of events. (4/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?