Jurors capture convict fleeing from Maine courthouse

Posted at 4:50 PM, September 13, 2024
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (Court TV) — In what looked like a scene out of a movie, two jurors are credited with helping to capture a man who tried to flee from a Maine courthouse following his conviction.

Nicholas Carter, 31, was convicted of aggravated assault against a 14-month-old child on Wednesday at the Somerset County Courthouse following a three-day trial, the Waterville Morning Sentinel reported.

Carter had been out on a bond during the trial, but immediately following the verdict the judge ordered him to be taken into custody. Handcuffed, Carter then jumped the bar and ran out the rear doors of the second-story courtroom. According to the Waterville Morning Sentinel, a detective from the sheriff’s office and judicial marshals gave chase as Carter ran down the stairs and out onto the street.

Security footage showed the chaotic scene as Carter made his attempt to escape.

Carter was outside when he tripped and fell in a nearby yard. Two jurors who had been in court helped to subdue him until law enforcement arrived, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Carter now faces an additional charge of escape. His sentencing will be held at a later date.

