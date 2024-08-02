Karen Read jurors call prosecutor to say they wanted to acquit

Posted at 5:14 PM, August 2, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — In an unusual turn of events, prosecutors in Karen Read‘s case have filed a document with the Court indicating that jurors are reaching out to them to say they agree with the defense.

karen read appears in court

Karen Read listens to testimony by witness Brian Higgins during her trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

On July 1, after more than 24 hours of deliberation over five days, a jury reported it was deadlocked, and a mistrial was declared for Read, who was charged with the second-degree murder of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Read’s defense almost immediately filed a motion saying jurors had reached out to them saying that the panel had actually been unanimous in agreeing that Read was not guilty of second-degree murder, but was split on lesser-included charges, including manslaughter while driving under the influence.

READ MORE | Karen Read defense: Fourth juror confirms not guilty verdict

In a filing obtained by WFXT, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said that jurors have reached out to the prosecutor who tried the case, Adam Lally, to say similar things. Lally received the first unsolicited voicemail on July 21 from someone who identified themselves by their full name and seat number.

“This individual stated: ‘It is true what has come out recently about the jury being unanimous on charges 1 and 3.’

On July 26, Lally reported receiving another voicemail from the same number repeating that the jury had been unanimous on two charges. The same message noted that the jury voted 9-3 leaning towards guilt on the lesser manslaughter charge. In addition to the voicemails, Lally reported getting three emails from “individuals who identified themselves as jurors” but said they wanted to speak anonymously.

Morrissey noted in the filing that Lally did not engage with the jurors because ethical guidelines prevent attorneys from discussing jury deliberations.

RELATED | Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Evidence the Jury Didn’t Hear or See

In a motion filed on July 15, prosecutors argued against dismissing any charges based on the jurors’ statements, saying they were “unsubstantiated but sensational” post-trial claims and were based on “hearsay, conjecture and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.”

Judge Beverly Cannone will hear arguments on the motion on Aug. 9. Read’s retrial is currently scheduled for Jan. 27.

More In:

Related Stories

Brian Tully and Yuri Bukhenik take the stand in the Karen Read trial

Karen Read Case: Two More Troopers Under Investigation

Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial, are now facing an internal affairs investigation. More

Massachusetts State Police Detective Lt. Brian Tully in court.

Police: Two more troopers part of Karen Read case under investigation

Two more state troopers, who testified in the Karen Read murder trial, are now facing an internal affairs investigation. More

Karen Read appears briefly in court as the judge schedules a retrial for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month.

Karen Read’s New Trial Scheduled for Early 2025

Karen Read appears in court as a retrial is scheduled for the murder case against her involving her boyfriend that ended in a mistrial. More

TRENDING

Man in suit in courtroom
Pictures of 2 small girls
Picture of woman in black dress posing in chair
Man anchor talking

LATEST NEWS

karen read appears in court
Chad Doerman sits in court with his attorneys
zoom screen

SCRIPPS NEWS