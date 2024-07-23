Karen Read's New Trial Scheduled for Early 2025

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Karen Read appears briefly in court as the judge schedules a retrial for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month. (7/22/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?