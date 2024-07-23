Karen Read's New Trial Scheduled for Early 2025

Karen Read appears briefly in court as the judge schedules a retrial for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month. (7/22/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

The jury is selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial. Ashley Benefield is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Doug Benefield. Ashley claims she shot her husband in self-defense.

Jury Selected in the Black Swan Murder Trial

Karen Read appears briefly in court as the judge schedules a retrial for the high-profile murder case against her involving her Boston police officer boyfriend that ended in a mistrial earlier this month.

Karen Read's New Trial Scheduled for Early 2025

Jury deliberations lasted a little over four hours in the Abused Wife or Murderer Trial where Marcia Thompson is facing trial for the shooting death of her husband, Terry Thompson.

Verdict Reached in Abused Wife or Murderer Trial

attorney speaks to judge

Ashley Benefield's Defense Asks Judge to Recuse Themselves from Case

A juror from the Karen Read trial is in fear for their personal safety and personal safety of their family if the names of the jury are made public. In response, the judge has extended the time that the names and identities of the jurors will remain sealed.

Karen Read Trial Juror Fears for Safety

Jury selection is slated to begin in late July in the Black Swan Murder Trial where Ashley Benefield is accused in the shooting death of her husband, Doug. Benefield claims self-defense, while prosecutors say it was about a custody dispute.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Jury Selection Set to Begin in Late July

A teen accused of killing her mother and her mother's boyfriend confessed to police that she killed her mother because she was upset the she didn't accept her transitioning and was not happy with her mother's 22-year-old boyfriend.

Teen Accused of Killing Mother and Mother's Boyfriend

Convicted murderer Wade Wilson was in court today for a motions hearing to delay his sentencing. Wilson's attorneys say they need more time to prepare because they're still waiting for reports from their medical experts.

Strangled Women Murder Trial: Judge Calls Medical Experts Himself

Jennifer and Tyler Dazey

Mother’s ‘Witchcraft’ Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Delphi Murders: Indiana Supreme Court Denies Motion to Recuse Judge

Man with tattoos on his face sits in court next to his attorney.

Wade Wilson's Attorneys Want to Delay His Sentencing

Doug Benefield's former attorney, Stephanie Murphy, joins Court TV to discuss the status of the family court case that occurred before Ashley Benefield killed her husband, Doug.

Black Swan Murder Trial: Doug Benefield's Former Attorney Joins Court TV

MORE VIDEOS