Karen Read Murder Retrial: Christina Hanley Testimony | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 31, 2025
Karen Read is back in court facing a jury in what some are calling “the retrial of the century.” Prosecutors allege that Read struck her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV, leaving him to die in the snow. Read’s defense maintains her innocence and claims that someone close to O’Keefe is framing her for murder. This week’s Court TV Podcast highlights key testimony from the Commonwealth’s case, including the complete testimony given by Christina Hanley on 5/20/2025 and 5/21/2025, who is a trace analyst with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab.

