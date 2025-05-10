Interview with a Killer Finale Graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Jennifer McCabe Takes the Stand | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 10, 2025
In 2024, Karen Read’s murder trial in the death of her police officer boyfriend ended with a hung jury and a mistrial. Now, she faces a second jury, maintaining that she was framed for the murder of Officer John O’Keefe. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the complete testimony of a key prosecution witness, Jennifer McCabe. Her testimony, given on April 29, 2025, April 30, 2025, and May 2, 2025, recounts her experience at the Fairview house the night O’Keefe died. She was with Karen Read when they discovered his body in the snow the following morning.

