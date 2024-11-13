Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Karen Read Returns to Court | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 6:15 AM, November 13, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

Karen Read’s case centers on the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, found outside another officer’s home during a snowstorm in January 2022. Prosecutors allege that Read ran over O’Keefe with her car after a dispute, leaving him to die in the snow. Read maintains her innocence, arguing that O’Keefe was harmed by other officers and that she’s being framed. Following a mistrial in Karen Read’s case due to a jury deadlock, her defense has requested the dismissal of some charges that jurors reportedly agreed she was not guilty of. This request rests on the argument that retrying these charges would constitute double jeopardy. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently heard arguments on this issue, though a decision has yet to be reached.

For more the case, CLICK HERE.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

photo of Karen Read and John O'Keefe
play button

Karen Read Returns to Court | Vinnie Politan Investigates

A deep dive into the controversy surrounding Karen Read's upcoming murder trial as she fights for charges to be dismissed. More

Karen Read arrives at Norfolk Superior

State’s highest court hears arguments in Karen Read’s case

Karen Read's defense is hoping to convince judges that several charges related to the death of John O'Keefe should be dropped. More

Karen Read sits in a courtroom
play button

Karen Read’s Attorneys Present Arguments to State Supreme Court

Karen Read's attorneys presented their case for two of the most serious charges she faces to be dismissed at a hearing. More

TRENDING

chloe driver appears in court
William Mozingo appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen

LATEST NEWS

dixie denise villa sits in court
chloe driver appears in court
interview with an inmate

SCRIPPS NEWS