Karen Read Returns to Court | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Karen Read’s case centers on the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, found outside another officer’s home during a snowstorm in January 2022. Prosecutors allege that Read ran over O’Keefe with her car after a dispute, leaving him to die in the snow. Read maintains her innocence, arguing that O’Keefe was harmed by other officers and that she’s being framed. Following a mistrial in Karen Read’s case due to a jury deadlock, her defense has requested the dismissal of some charges that jurors reportedly agreed she was not guilty of. This request rests on the argument that retrying these charges would constitute double jeopardy. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently heard arguments on this issue, though a decision has yet to be reached.

