Former Juror, Now Karen Read's Attorney, Appears In Court

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Julie Grant examines how Karen Read appears to be bonding with the female attorneys on her team. Plus, photos show the inside of the house where Kimberly Sullivan allegedly held her stepson captive for years. (4/2/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?