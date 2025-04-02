Former Juror, Now Karen Read's Attorney, Appears In Court

Julie Grant examines how Karen Read appears to be bonding with the female attorneys on her team. Plus, photos show the inside of the house where Kimberly Sullivan allegedly held her stepson captive for years. (4/2/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes ,

detective testifies in linda stermer trial

Detective Noticed 'Odor of Accelerant' While Standing Near Todd Stermer

dr. michelle matthews testifies

Medical Examiner: Katie McLean's Cause of Death Was 'Strangulation'

tuerk day 4

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 4 Recap

Splitscreen: smiling blonde in an orange prison jumper/handsome news anchor at desk

Jury Seated in Lori Daybell Conspiracy Trial in Arizona

Ingolf Tuerk

Ingolf Tuerk to Police: 'I Just Choked Her'

Ingolf Tuerk

Police to Ingolf Tuerk: 'We Need You To Tell Us Where She Is'

Luigi Mangione walks in courthouse

Prosecutors Directed To Seek Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione

Ingolf Tuerk

Officer Tells Ingolf Tuerk 'Man Up' in Police Interview

graphic for Tuerk daily trial wrap

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Day 3 Recap

rachel morin's accused killer

Trial Begins for Rachel Morin's Alleged Killer

middle-aged guy in a blue button-down chambray shirt in the woods.

Wife Charged with First-Degree Murder in Ex-Green Beret Husband's Death

back of a blond woman's head

Lori Daybell Loses Bid to Put Nate Eaton on Murder Trial Witness List

