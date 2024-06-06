Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Crime Scene and Evidence Testimony | Court TV Podcast

PODCAST: In January 2022 Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was found dead in the snow outside of a friend’s house in Canton, Massachusetts. Prosecutors say Karen Read, O’Keefe’s girlfriend, hit him with her car and left him to die, while she claims that she is being framed. As jurors take in every piece of evidence and testimony, they are tasked with determining if Karen Read is a killer, or the scapegoat in an elaborate cover-up conspiracy. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features testimony from Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Kevin O’Hara from 6/3/2024, where he details where John O’Keefe was found and what evidence was discovered at the scene.

