Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Michael Proctor Cross Examination | Court TV Podcast

PODCAST: The death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe has left a community divided. Prosecutors claim his girlfriend, Karen Read, backed into him with her SUV, leaving him to die in the snow, while she says that she has been framed for his murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the cross-examination of trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the controversial case against Karen Read from 6/12/2024.

