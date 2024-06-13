Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Michael Proctor Direct Examination | Court TV Podcast

Posted at 10:58 AM, June 13, 2024

PODCAST: Prosecutors allege Boston police officer John O’Keefe was hit by his girlfriend’s SUV and left to die in the snow after a night of drinking. Defense attorneys claim that Karen Read is not only innocent but that she is the target of an elaborate cover-up. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the direct examination of Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in this case from 6/10/2024.

For more on the case against Karen Read, Click Here.

Subscribe to the Court TV Newsletter: https://www.courttv.com/email/

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

Lt. Tully testifies in court

Karen Read Investigator Defends Not Searching Albert Home

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Brian Tully explained that he never searched the home on the property where John O'Keefe was found dead. More

Will Trooper Proctor Lose the Prosecution’s Case?

Guest host Julia Jenaé and her expert guests examine how Trooper Michael Proctor's testimony could damage the prosecution's case in the Killer or Cover-Up Murder... More

karen read appears in court

MA v. Karen Read: Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial

UPDATE: The trial of Karen Read, accused in the death of her police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe, is underway in Massachusetts. More

TRENDING

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.
Local and federal investigators are working together to search for a father, the toddler he's accused of abducting and his fiancée in a search that has spanned multiple states and now Mexico.
photos of madeline soto and stephan sterns with court documents
According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

LATEST NEWS

Pamela Bordeaux booking photo
michael proctor testifies
combo image of parents and baby

SCRIPPS NEWS