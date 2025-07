Vinnie Politan analyzes where Bryan Kohberger allegedly went after the Idaho student murders and where the murder weapon might be. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their home off-campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.