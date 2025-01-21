Menendez brothers’ resentencing hearing pushed due to wildfires

Posted at 5:49 AM, January 21, 2025
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new sentencing hearing for brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez in the killing of their parents has been delayed for nearly two months because of Southern California’s wildfires.

Lyle Menendez, right, and brother Erik listen to a charge of murder conspiracy against them with Leslie Abramson, far left, attorney for Erik, Dec. 29, 1992 in Los Angeles. The brothers pled innocent to the new indictment which dropped the original charge that they killed their parents for money. The indictment was returned nearly three years after Joseph and Kitty Menendez were found slain in their home. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Recently elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement Friday that the hearing planned for Jan. 30 and 31 has been pushed to March 20 and 21 because the wildfires have interfered with preparations. The hearing had already been delayed from November.

Hochman met with the brothers’ relatives earlier this month as he reviews their bid for freedom.

The brothers were convicted in 1989 of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole and are now in their 50s. They asked that the sentence be reconsidered after new evidence of their father’s sexual abuse emerged in their case. A recent Netflix drama series and documentary also brought renewed public interest.

In October 2024, then-District Attorney George Gascon recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole. Hochman, who was running against Gascon, called it a “desperate political move.”

