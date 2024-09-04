Missouri man arrested in cold case murder of Indianapolis teenager

Posted at 10:24 AM, September 4, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (Court TV/Scripps News Indianapolis) — More than three decades after an Indianapolis teenager was found raped and murdered in her apartment, police have made an arrest.

Dana Shepherd, 52, was arrested in Missouri and charged with the murder and rape of 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss in 1993.

“She was taken from me when I was a freshman in high school,” said Jimmy Van Huss, Carmen’s brother. “For my dad to have to find her after what was brutally done to her makes this day bittersweet and I wish he was here to see it.”

Van Huss was found murdered inside of her apartment on the northside of Indianapolis on March 24, 1993. According to court documents, Van Huss’ father went to check on her after a coworker said she didn’t show up for work. He found her dead inside her home.

A coroner’s report reviewed by Scripps News Indianapolis revealed that the victim was stabbed 61 times.

“For 31 years, the family of Carmen Van Huss has been searching for answers and justice. While nothing can ever replace their loved one, we hope that today’s arrest brings them some measure of peace. We remain dedicated to bringing justice to all victims and will continue to pursue every lead, no matter how much time has passed,” Deputy Chief Kendale Adams said.

Prosecutors say that in 2018, they used DNA and blood found in a trash bag at Van Huss’ apartment to create a profile of a suspect. In 2023, detectives used genetic genealogy to identify Shepherd as their suspect. Prosecutors say Shepherd’s DNA matches samples found at the scene and on the victim’s body.

Investigators say in 1993, Shepherd lived in the same apartment complex as Van Huss.

Shepherd remains in custody in Boone County, Missouri, where he was arrested. He is expected to be extradited to Indianapolis to face charges.

