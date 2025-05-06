Monica Sementilli’s co-defendant sentenced in Fabio Sementilli’s death

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — Monica Sementilli’s co-defendant was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison Tuesday for his role in the murder of Fabio Sementilli.

Christopher Austin was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder and the personal use of a knife. Austin’s plea was part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for his testimony at Monica’s trial.

Last month, Monica was found guilty of murder and conspiracy in the death of 49-year-old Fabio. Prosecutors argued she plotted with her lover, Robert Baker, to kill her husband to continue their affair and cash in a life insurance policy worth $1.6 million. Baker previously pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and accepted a sentence of life in prison without parole. Monica faces life in prison at her sentencing, scheduled for June.

Fabio and Monica’s daughters, Gessica and Isabella Sementilli, addressed Austin at his sentencing, calling him a coward and telling him, “You ruined our lives.” Isabella expressed her dissatisfaction with the plea in her statement to the court. “Congratulations to the prosecution for knowing who murdered my dad the first night and letting him roam the streets for six months. That was a nice one. And the court system, for letting a murderer back on the streets on good behavior, even better. I don’t understand how you all fall asleep at night.”

Baker and Austin stabbed Fabio to death on his patio at his Woodland Hills home after Monica left a door unlocked. He testified he knew the layout of the house because he and Baker had been there together months prior. He testified Monica invited them over, where she served pizza and took them on a tour of her house, specifically the backyard.

Baker told the jury he murdered Fabio because he “wanted easier access and more time” with Monica. Baker said he planned the murder without Monica’s involvement, and that Austin was only there to be a lookout.

Austin testified that he never communicated directly with Monica but received all his information from Baker. Austin said Baker told him that “his girl” said she was in an “abusive” relationship and “wanted him [Fabio Sementilli] gone.” After the murder, Baker told Austin it was for the “insurance money,” Austin testified.

Austin also told the jury that he and Baker attempted to kill Fabio the day before his murder, on January 23, 2017, and that Monica texted Baker that she was sending Fabio to the store. Austin said he was unable to follow through with the crime against Fabio.

Referencing Austin’s testimony at her mother’s trial, Isabella said, “That was a very nice act, but nobody has sympathy for you. And if they do, they’re just as delusional as you are.”