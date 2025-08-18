Mother, stepfather indicted for Jayden Spicer’s death

Posted at 3:35 PM, August 18, 2025
JACKSON, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A Kentucky woman and her husband have been indicted for the death of her 10-year-old son, whose body was found after he had been reported missing.

Felicia Gross

Felicia Gross appears virtually in court on Aug. 14, 2025. (Court TV)

Felicia Gross was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of her son, Jayden Spicer, as well as falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with a witness. Spicer’s stepfather, Joshua Gross, has been indicted for complicity to murder, complicity to falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of complicity to tampering with a witness.

Felicia pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter at her first court appearance last Thursday.

A citation alleges that Felicia confessed to giving her son sleeping medication; she allegedly told police that she believed Jayden had a “medical emergency” causing his death.

Days after the child was reported missing, police say Felicia led them to where she had buried her son in a plastic tote. Investigators say Felicia also coached the victim’s younger siblings about what to say in police interviews.

