Mother, stepfather indicted for Jayden Spicer’s death

JACKSON, Ky. (Court TV/Scripps News Lexington) — A Kentucky woman and her husband have been indicted for the death of her 10-year-old son, whose body was found after he had been reported missing.

Felicia Gross was indicted on a charge of murder in the death of her son, Jayden Spicer, as well as falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with a witness. Spicer’s stepfather, Joshua Gross, has been indicted for complicity to murder, complicity to falsely reporting an incident, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of complicity to tampering with a witness.

Felicia pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter at her first court appearance last Thursday.

A citation alleges that Felicia confessed to giving her son sleeping medication; she allegedly told police that she believed Jayden had a “medical emergency” causing his death.

Days after the child was reported missing, police say Felicia led them to where she had buried her son in a plastic tote. Investigators say Felicia also coached the victim’s younger siblings about what to say in police interviews.