NC v. Taiseer ‘Taz’ Zarka: Killing in a Convenience Store Trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (Court TV) — A convenience store owner in North Carolina is standing trial on charges he murdered a customer.

Taiseer “Taz” Zarka is charged with the second-degree murder of Mark Thomas Garrity Jr., who was stabbed to death outside of Zarka’s store in Raleigh in April 2023.

A store employee told WNCN that Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing a Gatorade, which the victim denied.

A medical examiner’s report obtained by The News & Observer alleges that after arguing, Zarka pulled out a folding pocketknife and stabbed Garrity three times. One of those wounds penetrated the victim’s heart. Garrity was able to get out of the front door before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors have indicated they plan to show jurors surveillance video from inside the store that shows the attack.

Zarka, through his attorney, has said that he was acting in self-defense, WRAL reported.

According to The News & Observer, Garrity had a criminal record and had previously pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering.