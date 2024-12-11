NC v. Taiseer ‘Taz’ Zarka: Killing in a Convenience Store Trial

Posted at 9:22 AM, December 11, 2024
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

RALEIGH, N.C. (Court TV) — A convenience store owner in North Carolina is standing trial on charges he murdered a customer.

Taiseer Zarka appears in court

Taiseer Zarka appears in court Dec. 10, 2024 ahead of his trial. (Court TV)

Taiseer “Taz” Zarka is charged with the second-degree murder of Mark Thomas Garrity Jr., who was stabbed to death outside of Zarka’s store in Raleigh in April 2023.

A store employee told WNCN that Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing a Gatorade, which the victim denied.

A medical examiner’s report obtained by The News & Observer alleges that after arguing, Zarka pulled out a folding pocketknife and stabbed Garrity three times. One of those wounds penetrated the victim’s heart. Garrity was able to get out of the front door before collapsing on the sidewalk.

Prosecutors have indicated they plan to show jurors surveillance video from inside the store that shows the attack.

Zarka, through his attorney, has said that he was acting in self-defense, WRAL reported.

According to The News & Observer, Garrity had a criminal record and had previously pleaded guilty to felony breaking and entering.

More In:

Related Stories

prosecutor addresses court
play button

Missing Student Murder Trial: Prosecution Rebuttal

ADA Gwen Agho read the jury sexually graphic messages Sheldon Timothy Herrington exchanged with victim Jimmie 'Jay' Lee. More

photo of man with description
play button

Does Luigi Mangione’s Manifesto Reveal Possible Motive?

After being charged with the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson, Julie Grant discusses Luigi Mangione’s manifesto and whether it reveals a possible motive. More

attorney addresses jury
play button

Missing Student Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Kevin Horan pointed to others in Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's life that police did not focus on as he urged the jury to acquit Sheldon Herrington. More

TRENDING

booking photo of Sheldon Timothy Herrington
joseph ferlazzo testifies
jayz and diddy

LATEST NEWS

Donna Adelson sits in court
booking photo of Sheldon Timothy Herrington
Taiseer Zarka appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS