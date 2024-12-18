Jury Can't Reach Unanimous Decision in Aggravating Factor Penalty Phase

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
The jury in Taiseer ‘Taz’ Zarka's trial told the judge they couldn't reach a unanimous decision in the aggravating factors in the penalty phase. The jury was split 8-4 and told the judge that further deliberations would not be beneficial. (12/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?