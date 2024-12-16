Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

While Taiseer Zarka has claimed he killed Mark Garrity in self-defense, Prosecutor Patrick Latour said Zarka acted with malice because he was angry the victim wouldn't comply. (12/16/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

Patrick Latour presents the prosecution's closing argument

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Attorney addresses jury

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Franklin 'Ty' Tucker in court

Franklin 'Ty' Tucker Accepts Plea Deal Ahead of Retrial

still from surveillance video

Taiseer Zarka: Garrity Said He'll 'Stick (This) Pistol Up (My) Ass'

Splitscreen of a young man's mugshot and a middle-aged woman who looks like a lawyer.

Could Luigi Mangione's High-Profile Defense Attorney Tip the Scales?

The outside of a convenience store called

Is Taz Zarka a Good Samaritan?

Taiseer Zarka testifies

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Day 3 Recap

Joseph Ferlazzo, Gabby Petito, Sarah George

Interview: Prosecutor Compares Ferlazzo and Gabby Petito Cases

Ferlazzo in court

Van-Life and Death Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

cell phone video of altercation

Jury Sees Cell Phone Video of Deadly Altercation in Convenience Store

benyamin testifies

Hannah Driver's Father Says He's A 'Very Bad Cult Leader'

split screen of taiseer zarka and witness

Killing in a Convenience Store Trial: Day 2 Recap

MORE VIDEOS