Nearly 100 exhibits sealed by judge in Chad Daybell trial

Posted at 2:39 PM, June 19, 2024
BOISE, Idaho (Scripps News Boise) — Judge Steven Boyce recently issued an order to permanently seal 97 trial exhibits from the trial of Chad Daybell after the Court received multiple requests from media members and authors looking to publish information about the case in their business ventures.

FILE – Chad Daybell sits at the defense table after the jury’s verdict in his murder trial was read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Daybell has been sentenced to death for murder of wife and girlfriend’s 2 youngest children on Saturday, June 1. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Some of these individuals, according to the June 17 order, were expressly requesting autopsy photos published to the jury in the case.

While the order acknowledges the public’s right to case information, Judge Boyce explained in writing that the Court must also balance this with the rights of the victims in this case.

“Notably, the Court was particularly moved by several victim impact statements at sentencing expressly criticizing individuals proclaiming to be “media” who, in the course of this case, have disrupted the lives of the families of these victims in the past and now continue their efforts to sensationalize and capitalize on this case,” wrote Judge Boyce in the order.

It’s explained in the order that upon “final disposition,” the 97 exhibits will be permanently sealed because they are classified as material “the publication of which would be highly objectionable of a reasonable person” under an Idaho Court Administrative Rule.

To view the full text of the notice of permanent sealing of certain trial exhibits, click here.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

