What Will Lori Vallow Daybell's Trial Look Like?

As jury selection begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona murder trial, Julie Grant examines what to expect from the pro se defendant. Plus, the book Donna Adelson wants suppressed ahead of her murder trial in Florida. (3/31/25) MORE

Lori Daybell Jury Selection

Jury Selection Begins in Lori Vallow Daybell's Murder Trial

SNEEK PEAK: Inside the Jury Room | Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win?

Curt Pfannenstiehl

Neighbor Cross-Examined About Racy Texts With Ingolf Tuerk's Wife

Judge Sets Bond After Witness in Linda Stermer Trial Ignored Subpoena

Neighbor Noticed Blood On and Under Stermers’ Van

Witness: Linda Stermer Also Said Todd Caught on Fire While 'Smoking Pot'

Wife of Murdered Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi Arraigned In Hospital

Battered and Burned Murder Trial: Jury Hears Neighbor's 911 Call

Deputy Details Scene at Stermer Home, Todd's Severe Injuries

Friend Details Relationship Between Ingolf Tuerk & Katie McLean

Surgeon Strangles Wife Trial: Opening Statements

Battered & Burned Murder Trial: Opening Statements

