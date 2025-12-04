No jail for man arrested at Travis Kelce’s house trying to serve Taylor Swift

LEAWOOD, Kan. (Court TV) — A man facing charges after trespassing on private property in an attempt to serve pop star Taylor Swift with legal documents will avoid jail, according to reports.

Justin Lee Fisher was arrested on Sept. 15 at the home of Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce after jumping a fence in an attempt to get access to Swift, who is Kelce’s fiancée. Both were allegedly inside the residence when Fisher was arrested.

Fisher was trying to serve Swift a subpoena related to the ongoing legal battle between Swift’s friend, actress Blake Lively, and director Justin Baldoni. Lively and Baldoni, who worked together on the movie “It Ends With Us,” have been embroiled in a dispute after Lively alleged she was the victim of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

While Fisher had faced a charge of criminal trespassing, he was allowed to enter a diversion agreement to avoid a conviction, The Kansas City Star reported. Under the agreement, reviewed by the outlet, the charge will be dismissed if Fisher meets the terms, which include not violating laws and having no contact with any of the parties involved. Fisher also agreed to pay a $1,000 diversion fee.

In a statement to NBC News, Fisher’s attorney said that he had been working as a process server and was working to deliver a subpoena that would have required Swift to sit for a deposition in the case.