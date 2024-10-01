OH v. Quinton Nixon: Medical Assistant Murder Trial

AKRON, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man accused in the death of a medical assistant is representing himself at trial.

Quinton Nixon, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Toni Westover, 34, on July 25, 2022. Nixon was arrested almost a month later.

Amy Perry, Westover’s sister, told Scripps News Cleveland that Westover and her boyfriend went to an Akron home where an altercation took place, and she was shot. No motive or connection between Nixon and Westover has been reported.

Perry also said Westover texted a friend sometime between 1 and 1:30 a.m., less than an hour before she died, saying: “Something doesn’t feel right. Something feels off.” Westover was gunned down during an altercation sometime between 2 and 2:15 a.m.

Nixon is a pro se defendant, which means he’s acting as his own attorney. Nixon has also waived his right to a jury trial, meaning a judge will decide his fate.

Nixon is standing trial on multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault. He’s facing life in prison if convicted.

