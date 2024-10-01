Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

OH v. Quinton Nixon: Medical Assistant Murder Trial

Posted at 8:13 AM, October 1, 2024
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

AKRON, Ohio (Court TV) — An Ohio man accused in the death of a medical assistant is representing himself at trial.

Quinton Nixon, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Toni Westover, 34, on July 25, 2022. Nixon was arrested almost a month later.

Bearded young man in orange prison jumper sits in court.

Quinton Nixon, who’s accused of murdering Toni Westover, in court. Nixon is a pro se defendant, and the case against him is a bench trial. (Court TV)

Amy Perry, Westover’s sister, told Scripps News Cleveland that Westover and her boyfriend went to an Akron home where an altercation took place, and she was shot. No motive or connection between Nixon and Westover has been reported.

Perry also said Westover texted a friend sometime between 1 and 1:30 a.m., less than an hour before she died, saying: “Something doesn’t feel right. Something feels off.” Westover was gunned down during an altercation sometime between 2 and 2:15 a.m.

Nixon is a pro se defendant, which means he’s acting as his own attorney. Nixon has also waived his right to a jury trial, meaning a judge will decide his fate.

Nixon is standing trial on multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault. He’s facing life in prison if convicted.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 10/1/24

More In:

Related Stories

Police body cam footage of a suspect in custody in the back of a squad car.

Body Camera Footage of Quinton Nixon’s Arrest Played in Court

Prosecutor in case against Quinton Nixon presents police body cam footage. Nixon is accused of murdering Toni Westover. More

Young bearded defendant speaks from defense table

Quinton Nixon Opening: ‘I’m Not a Monster…This Was Self-Defense’

Pro se defendant Quinton Nixon delivers his opening statement. He said he'd prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his actions were justified. More

Young female prosecutor speaks at a podium

Prosecution Opening: ‘These Acts Were Not Committed in Self-Defense’

Prosecutor Felicia Easter delivers State open in OH v. Quinton Nixon. Nixon, who's defending himself, is accused of murdering Toni Westover. More

TRENDING

man sits in court
Menendez brothers mugshots

LATEST NEWS

surveillance video shows a man holding a gun
Pamela Bordeaux booking photo
amber guyger sits in court

SCRIPPS NEWS