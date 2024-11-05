Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Medical Assistant Murder Trial: State and Defense Closing Arguments

Prosecutor Felicia Easter said that the State proved Quinton Nixon couldn’t be trusted with his account of the shooting death of Toni Westover. Nixon repeatedly stated in his closing argument he did not commit murder and was fighting for his life. MORE

Latest Videos

male defendant in court

Libby & Abby

Extraction Data From Liberty German's Phone Doesn't Fit Allen Timeline

Sarah Boone

Sarah Boone's Attorney Files Motion for New Trial

Female attorney delivers argument as defendant looks on.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

blonde female prosecutor delivers an argument as male defendant looks on.

Burned Alive Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

male defendant being cross examined in court

Cross-Examination of Pro Se Defendant, Quinton Nixon

male defendant on trial

Recalled Witness Testifies for Quinton Nixon

male pro se defendant in court

The Medical Assistant Murder Trial Resumes

Woman testifies in court

Eyewitness Describes Finding Brandon Janik Passed Out in Car

juror bethany speaks out in melody farris trial

Deadlocked to Verdict: Juror in Melody Farris' Trial Speaks Out

Richard Allen Sketch

Neuropsychologist Says Richard Allen Did Not Fake Psychotic Behavior

John Farris speaks at press conference.

Victim's Brother Speaks After Melody Farris Found Guilty of All Charges

