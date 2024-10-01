Quinton Nixon: 'Several of My Rights Have Been Violated'

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Pro se defendant Quinton Nixon asked the judge to dismiss the case based on vindictive prosecution; he asked to dismiss felony charges for delay of preliminary hearing; and he presented a motion to continue. The judge denied those motions. (10/01/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?