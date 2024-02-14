Plea deal for neighbor who killed Valerie Tindall over “blackmail”

By James Howell, Jr.

RUSHVILLE (Scripps News Indianapolis) — The man charged with murder in connection to the death of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall has agreed to a plea deal.

Patrick Scott, 59, agreed to a plea deal in January that will place him in prison for 57 years. He will also have to pay $10,000 in restitution to the Tindall family.

Scott, a neighbor and boss of Tindall’s, told police he strangled Tindall with a belt because she was “going to blackmail” him.

Tindall was first reported missing in June. At this time, a Silver Alert was issued statewide.

She was found buried on Scott’s property in November 2023.

Scott is due back in court for a hearing on March 11.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.