Private investigator exposes “sadistic” discovery in d4vd’s former Hollywood home

A private investigator hired by the homeowner where rising music star David Anthony Burke, known professionally as d4vd, was staying has obtained crucial video evidence showing the last time the singer’s Tesla was moved before 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered in its trunk.

Steve Fisher, a missing persons private investigator, revealed during a Court TV interview that neighborhood surveillance footage captured d4vd’s Tesla being moved on July 29 – the same day the singer and his entourage left on a tour bus for their first concert in San Francisco.

Fisher said the Tesla appeared to have been sitting in a deteriorated state for some time before being moved one final time to its parking spot on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills. The location was within walking distance of the home where d4vd had been staying.

The video, which Fisher has provided to the Los Angeles Police Department, shows one identifiable person driving the vehicle to its final location. Fisher said he knows who was behind the wheel but declined to reveal the person’s identity publicly, explaining he doesn’t want to interfere with the LAPD’s investigation while ensuring justice is served in the case.

Fisher’s video evidence provides a crucial timeline for understanding the case. The Tesla remained parked on Bluebird Avenue from July 29 until it was impounded on September 5. A parking enforcement officer first marked the vehicle on Aug. 27, noting the position of its tires, and issued a citation on Sept. 3 for violating the 72-hour parking ordinance.

Three days after the Tesla was towed to a Hollywood tow yard, an employee reported a suspicious smell to police. On Sept. 8, authorities discovered Celeste’s decomposing remains in the front trunk.

Fisher also revealed disturbing evidence found at the Hollywood Hills home during his investigation. While emphasizing that possessing certain items isn’t illegal, Fisher described finding materials that don’t belong in any residential environment – items that could potentially be used to harm someone. The investigator characterized the materials as going beyond typical tools, describing them as sadistic.

Fisher said these items have been photographed and delivered to authorities, though he noted the LAPD had not collected them during their September 18 search of the property.

Lauren Collins, host of “The Outlier Podcast” and pop crime TV reporter, expressed complete surprise at the lack of progress in the investigation during the Court TV segment. Collins said if it weren’t for Fisher’s work, she would be even more concerned about the case’s direction.

Collins noted that the Los Angeles medical examiner’s website still shows no determination of cause or manner of death for Celeste, though toxicology reports typically take four to six months to complete.

The case has drawn significant attention due to d4vd’s rising fame as an internet sensation-turned-recording artist. The singer gained millions of followers across social media platforms after a viral interview showcased his singing abilities.

Since Celeste’s body was discovered, d4vd has canceled all tour dates and has not been seen publicly. While he has not been named as a suspect, Collins questioned his absence from the public eye, noting he canceled lucrative tour dates and hasn’t even been named as a person of interest.

Fisher’s investigation revealed that Celeste was not a regular presence at the Hollywood Hills home where d4vd was staying. The last photograph of Celeste found on d4vd’s camera was dated January 2, 2025, according to Fisher.

Fisher said Celeste was not among d4vd’s core group of associates who were frequently at the house. He believes she was staying at a different location, possibly an apartment in East Hollywood.

The investigator’s surveillance footage spans from December 2024 through April, providing a comprehensive timeline of activity at the property. Fisher said there were images of Celeste from December 2024, but the January 2025 photo represents her last known proof of life.

As the investigation continues, Celeste’s family has remained largely silent. Collins noted that language barriers may contribute to the lack of public statements from Celeste’s mother, who primarily speaks Spanish.

The LAPD has not announced any arrests in the case, and investigators say it remains unclear whether there is criminal culpability beyond the concealment of the body. The case remains under investigation as authorities await further findings from the medical examiner’s office.

