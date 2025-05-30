VPI Special Report GFX

Prosecution Ahead Of Schedule In Karen Read Retrial | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 30, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

As the prosecution winds down its case-in-chief against Karen Read, Julie Grant and experts discuss whether the Commonwealth has proven its case. Karen Read is on trial for the death of her police officer boyfriend, who was found in the snow outside a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Plus, Kid Cudi faces backlash after testifying against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

Karen Read at sidebar

State rests, blue paint and a launch to space: Week 6 in Karen Read’s retrial

After a contentious cross-examination of Judson Welcher, the prosecution rested and now Karen Read's defense is presenting its case. More

timeline
play button

Karen Read and John O’Keefe’s Timeline | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Vinnie Politan explores the timeline of the night John O'Keefe died. More

karen read, john okeefe and lexus
play button

Has The Prosecution Proven Its Case Against Karen Read?

The prosecution rested its case-in-chief against Karen Read, but has it done enough to prove the top charge of murder? More

Karen Read at sidebar
Lori Daybell attends court proceedings on May 29, 2025 ahead of her second conspiracy trial in Arizona. (Court TV)