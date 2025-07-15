Prosecutor: Dentist poisoned wife with cyanide to be with mistress

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Court TV) — Opening statements began Monday in the murder trial of a Colorado dentist accused of fatally poisoning his wife to start a new life with another woman and escape mounting personal and financial troubles.

Dr. James Craig, who practiced in Aurora, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the March 2023 death of his wife, Angela Craig. The 43-year-old mother of six was hospitalized several times after suffering unexplained symptoms, including dizziness, fainting, and extreme fatigue. She was eventually declared brain dead on March 18.

According to a 52-page arrest affidavit, Angela fell ill after drinking protein smoothies her husband had made for her. On March 15, James Craig’s business partner grew suspicious and alerted a nurse, prompting an investigation.

Prosecutors alleged that James Craig had both financial and romantic motives for wanting his wife dead. His dental practice was reportedly in financial trouble, and he had been involved with multiple women outside his marriage.

Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley, who delivered the State’s opening statements, zeroed in on Craig’s relationship with Karin Cain, a dentist from Texas, whom he met at a dental conference. According to prosecutors, Craig told Cain he wanted to start a new life with her.

The prosecutor told the jury that Craig began researching poisons online shortly after meeting Cain. Brackley said he ordered arsenic, purchased Visine-brand eye drops in large quantities, and eventually ordered cyanide, claiming it was for dental surgery. Digital evidence showed searches like “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” and “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?”

Craig allegedly administered the final, fatal dose of cyanide while visiting Angela in the hospital on March 15, 2023. Prosecutors said she “crashed” shortly after his visit, and toxicology later confirmed lethal levels of cyanide in her system. Angela was pronounced brain dead on March 18, 2023, at 4:29 p.m., according to the affidavit.

After his arrest, prosecutors say Craig tried to cover his tracks—allegedly asking one of his children to delete incriminating files and seeking out women who would falsely claim Angela was suicidal.

Defense: “Broken pieces” don’t fit prosecution’s narrative

Craig’s defense pushed back, arguing that the case was a “mosaic” of assumptions and circumstantial evidence. They acknowledged the couple had marital issues, including Craig’s infidelity, but said the relationship was also filled with love and care.

They argued Angela was a deeply private person struggling with emotional isolation as a stay-at-home mother in a religious community. Surveillance video played in court showed a tense exchange between the couple after a hospital visit, which the defense used to illustrate their complex dynamic.

Defense attorneys also criticized investigators for focusing solely on Craig, claiming they ignored potential alternative explanations and failed to search Angela’s laptop, despite photos showing her using it in the hospital.

They reminded the jurors that Craig is presumed innocent and stated that the State’s theory doesn’t fit the entire picture.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue this week; however, the court has prohibited the use of cameras outside of the opening statements, closing arguments, and verdict.

