Angela Craig's Daughter: 'I Hope She's Somewhere So Much Better'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Angela Craig's brother, daughter (also the defendant's daughter), and sister deliver victim impact statements prior to the sentencing of Angela's husband, James Craig, who was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges. (7/30/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?