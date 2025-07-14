CO v. James Craig: Poisoned Shake Murder Trial

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Scripps News Denver/Court TV) —A Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shakes is on trial for murder.

James Craig is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for the death of 43-year-old Angela Craig. Her cause of death was determined to be lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a decongestant found in over-the-counter eyedrops.

A 52-page arrest affidavit for James detailed how his wife became sick multiple times in early and mid-March 2023 and was hospitalized, but doctors could not determine what was causing her symptoms. On March 15, James’ business partner, Ryan Redfearn, alerted a nurse that he believed Angela had been poisoned, possibly by James, according to the affidavit.

Angela was pronounced brain dead on March 18, 2023, at 4:29 p.m., according to the affidavit.

An investigation revealed poison-related internet searches on devices seized at James’ dental office, including “How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” and “Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?” The affidavit also claims James made multiple orders for arsenic and cyanide. Detectives also uncovered that James was having an affair.

According to the affidavit, an office manager at the dental practice told authorities they knew James made protein shakes for Angela every morning before they exercised and that she felt faint and dizzy after drinking them. Police said in the affidavit that they believe the poison was in those shakes.

Opening statements are scheduled for July 14.