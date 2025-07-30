Poisoned Shake Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Dentist James Craig was found guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, related to the death of his wife. Angela Craig died from lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline. James is believed to have poisoned her protein shakes. (7/30/25) MORE

