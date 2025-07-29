James Craig 'Wanted Out Of His Marriage, Not Willing To Do It With Divorce'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Prosecutor Michael Mauro presents closing arguments in James Craig's trial, saying 'He [Craig] wanted out of his marriage, that's for sure, but he was not willing to do it with divorce.' Craig is accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shakes. (7/29/ MORE
Do you want to continue watching?