James Craig 'Wanted Out Of His Marriage, Not Willing To Do It With Divorce'

Prosecutor Michael Mauro presents closing arguments in James Craig's trial, saying 'He [Craig] wanted out of his marriage, that's for sure, but he was not willing to do it with divorce.' Craig is accused of poisoning his wife’s protein shakes. (7/29/ MORE

Killer Spouses, Medical Crimes, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Prosecutor Michael Mauro

James Craig 'Wanted Out Of His Marriage, Not Willing To Do It With Divorce'

wide shot of a courtroom

Dismembered Wife Murder Trial: Brian Walshe Wants Murder Charge Tossed

sharp-dressed bald male, older middle-aged attorney argues animatedly in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Defense Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

Lori Daybell addresses court

Lori Daybell Complains About Jail Conditions In Statement At Sentencing

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 2

lawyer in court

In-Law Massacre Sentencing | Prosecution Closing Argument: Part 1

JJ Vallow's biological dad, Todd Trahan

JJ Vallow's Biological Dad: 'I Gave Him Up... I've Dealt With the Torment'

male witness on the stand

Shelby Nealy's Step-Father Testifies That He Will Continue To Love His Son

Lori Daybell

Doomsday Cult Mom Lori Daybell Faces Sentencing in Arizona Cases

MORE VIDEOS